https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Saturday-s-Sorted-High-School-Football-Scores-13232778.php
Saturday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
De Soto 19, Dallas Bishop Dunne 7
|CLASS 5A
Frisco 35, Denton Braswell 21
Tomball 31, Port Neches-Groves 21
|CLASS 2A
Lindsay 7, Callisburg 6
|CLASS 1A
Calvert 45, Logos Prep 0
Miami 51, Cotton Center 6
Paducah 56, Claude 14
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ladonia Fannindel vs. Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel, ccd.
|——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
View Comments