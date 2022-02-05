Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Adna 65, North Beach 24 Chief Leschi 45, Toledo 39 Davis 64, Eastmont 38 Eisenhower 63, Wenatchee 47 Forks 59, Winlock 55 Kamiakin 59, Southridge 26 Onalaska 68, Morton\/White Pass 43 Pasco 69, Chiawana 62 Sumner 71, Emerald Ridge 61 Zillah 59, Wapato 57 1A District 2= First Round= South Whidbey 49, Forest Ridge 30 University Prep 42, Eastside Prep 34 1B District 1= Play-In= Lummi 54, Darrington 39 Orcas Island 72, Shoreline Christian 37 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Lyle vs. Dufur, Ore., ccd. Neah Bay vs. Crosspoint Academy, ccd. ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/