Saturday's Scores
Recommended Video:
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A Bi-District 1-2=
Fifth Place=
King's 57, Overlake School 34
1A District 3=
Second Place=
Cascade Christian 48, Klahowya 37
1A District 5=
Championship=
La Salle 50, Warden 47
Third Place=
Zillah 54, Connell 51
1B District 6=
Second Place=
Riverside Christian 52, Pateros 47
1B District 9=
Second Place=
Oakesdale 36, Garfield-Palouse 23
1B Tri-District 1-3=
Championship=
Neah Bay 73, Mount Vernon Christian 31
Fifth Place=
Lummi 46, Tacoma Baptist 42
Third Place=
Clallam Bay 47, Muckleshoot Tribal School 30
2A District 3=
Fifth Place=
White River 40, Renton 34
2A District 3=
Championship=
Port Angeles 55, Fife 42
Third Place=
North Kitsap 47, Franklin Pierce 30
2A District 4=
Third Place=
Tumwater 69, Washougal 37
2A GNL-CWAC=
Loser Out=
Clarkston 69, Toppenish 60
West Valley (Spokane) 63, Prosser 49
2B Bi-District 5/6=
Championship=
Tri-Cities Prep 52, Waterville-Mansfield 33
Loser Out=
Brewster 47, Mabton 37
Lake Roosevelt 55, White Swan 48
2B District 4=
Championship=
Wahkiakum 51, Mossyrock 33
Fifth Place=
Ilwaco 55, Rainier 37
Third Place=
Toledo 29, Adna 18
2B District 7=
Championship=
Liberty (Spangle) 44, Colfax 20
3A District 1=
Third Place=
Meadowdale 48, Snohomish 36
3A District 3=
Championship=
Lincoln 51, Hudson's Bay 46
3A District 8=
Second Place=
Kennewick 68, Kamiakin 36
3A SeaKing=
Fifth Place=
Seattle Prep 65, Franklin 45
Wilson 50, Capital 46
Third Place=
Lake Washington 67, Juanita 45
4A GSL(backslash)MCC=
Second Place=
Chiawana 65, Mead 50
4A WC/SW=
Championship=
Todd Beamer 45, Union 38
Fifth Place=
Kentridge 53, Kentwood 50
Seventh Place=
Rogers (Puyallup) 54, Camas 29
Third Place=
Bellarmine Prep 52, Decatur 41
4A Wes/King=
Third Place=
Lake Stevens 73, Issaquah 72
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A CTL-NEA=
Loser Out=
Cashmere 47, Newport 31
Omak 67, Freeman 62
1A District 3=
Loser Out=
Vashon Island 40, Klahowya 35
1A District 4=
Third Place=
King's Way Christian School 69, Forks 36
1B District 4=
Loser Out=
Naselle 70, Mary Knight 55
1B District 6=
Championship=
Riverside Christian 64, Pateros 56
1B District 7=
Championship=
Odessa 78, Selkirk 34
Third Place=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Cusick 51
1B District 9=
Second Place=
Garfield-Palouse 50, Prescott 31
1B Tri-District=
Third Place=
Rainier Christian 61, Chief Kitsap Academy 37
2A CWAC=
Championship=
Toppenish 85, Selah 77
2A District 1/2=
Third Place=
Mountlake Terrace 65, Anacortes 49
2A District 3=
Championship=
Lindbergh 62, North Kitsap 54
Fifth Place=
Franklin Pierce 75, Renton 62
2A GNL-CWAC=
Loser Out=
Clarkston 72, East Valley (Yakima) 56
2B Bi-District 5/6=
Loser Out=
White Swan 57, Liberty Bell 41
2B District 4=
Fifth Place=
Willapa Valley 63, Winlock 54
Third Place=
Onalaska 70, Wahkiakum 51
2B District 7=
Championship=
Liberty (Spangle) 80, St. George's 70
Third Place=
Colfax 69, Kettle Falls 57
3A District 1=
Third Place=
Marysville-Getchell 50, Meadowdale 40
3A District 3=
Championship=
Wilson 81, Evergreen (Seattle) 66
Fifth Place=
Spanaway Lake 62, Central Kitsap 51
Third Place=
Mount Tahoma 60, Lincoln 45
3A District 8=
Second Place=
Mt. Spokane 88, Kennewick 41
3A SeaKing=
Fifth Place=
Seattle Prep 54, Bellevue 45
4A GSL(backslash)MCC=
Second Place=
Gonzaga Prep 61, Chiawana 59
4A WC/SW=
Championship=
Union 82, Battle Ground 57
Third Place=
Sumner 63, Kentwood 55
4A Wes-King=
Third Place=
Mount Si 57, Jackson 36