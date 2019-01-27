BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 83, Wellpinit 63

Chewelah 64, Wilbur-Creston 47

Chiawana 64, Walla Walla 52

Kamiakin 73, Kennewick 51

Moses Lake 54, Eisenhower 21

Nooksack Valley 58, Sultan 41

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 56, Kettle Falls 40

Odessa 87, Valley Christian 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 71, Wellpinit 68

Chewelah 57, Wilbur-Creston 42

Chiawana 64, Walla Walla 52

Colton 54, Oakesdale 39

Ellensburg 46, Toppenish 25

Grandview 42, Ephrata 28

Granger 50, Cle Elum/Roslyn 30

Highland 44, Naches Valley 41

Kamiakin 73, Kennewick 51

La Salle 68, Goldendale 20

Moses Lake 54, Eisenhower 21

Nooksack Valley 56, Sultan 45

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 60, Kettle Falls 31

Pasco 57, Hanford 47

Prosser 53, East Valley (Yakima) 43

Richland 68, Hermiston, Ore. 58

Seattle Lutheran 35, Evergreen Lutheran 20

Selah 51, Wapato 50

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 66, Prescott 30

Tacoma Baptist 56, Christian Faith 33

Valley Christian 50, Odessa 25

White River 56, Auburn Mountainview 44

Winlock 46, Three Rivers Christian School 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/