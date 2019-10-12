https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Saturday-s-College-Football-14517327.php
Saturday's College Football
EAST
Bucknell 32, Colgate 14
Holy Cross 47, Brown 31
Monmouth (NJ) 45, Presbyterian 0
Richmond 24, Maine 17
Robert Morris 20, St. Francis (Pa.) 17, 2OT
Temple 30, Memphis 28
SOUTH
Duke 41, Georgia Tech 23
San Diego 37, Davidson 17
South Carolina 20, Georgia 17, 2OT
Tennessee 20, Mississippi St. 10
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 20, Toledo 7
Drake 42, Butler 7
Indiana 35, Rutgers 0
Indiana St. 20, W. Illinois 10
Michigan 42, Illinois 25
Purdue 40, Maryland 14
W. Michigan 38, Miami (Ohio) 16
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma 34, Texas 27
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
