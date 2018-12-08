Saturday's College Basketball
EAST
Brown 71, Stony Brook 69
CCSU 79, Penn St.-Wilkes-Barre 58
Dartmouth 78, Maine 52
Fordham 78, Rutgers 70
LIU Brooklyn 74, St. Peter's 58
Loyola (Md.) 83, Binghamton 65
Morgan St. 74, Towson 69
Penn St. 76, Colgate 65
Quinnipiac 88, Lafayette 77
Rhode Island 79, Holy Cross 63
Seton Hall 84, Kentucky 83, OT
Toledo 75, Marshall 74, OT
UMBC 91, Drexel 76
Villanova 70, Saint Joseph's 58
West Virginia 69, Pittsburgh 59
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 82, NC Central 73
Lindsey Wilson 82, Carver Bible 54
Marist 79, Stetson 75
Memphis 94, UAB 76
Michigan St. 63, Florida 59
NC Wesleyan 92, Berea 83
Thomas More 84, Emory & Henry 58
UCF 70, Grambling St. 45
W. Carolina 71, UNC Asheville 59
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 62, Xavier 47
E. Michigan 105, Central St. (Ohio) 53
Illinois 77, UNLV 74
Indiana 68, Louisville 67
Indiana St. 77, Truman St. 69
Miami (Ohio) 85, Purdue Fort Wayne 79
Michigan 89, South Carolina 78
N. Iowa 75, Dubuque 57
Northwestern 75, DePaul 68
UMKC 65, South Dakota 63
W. Michigan 88, Youngstown St. 77
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 93, Schreiner 53
Oklahoma 80, Wichita St. 48
Texas A&M at Boston College, ccd.
FAR WEST
BYU 74, Utah 59