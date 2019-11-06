Santa Clara routs California-Santa Cruz 97-52

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DJ Mitchell had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Santa Clara defeated UC Santa Cruz 97-52 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Also in double figures for the Broncos were Giordan Williams with 16 points, Jalen Williams with 13, Jaden Bediako with 12, and Trey Wertz and Guglielmo Caruso with 11 apiece. Jalen Williams had five rebounds and four assists. Wertz had five assists and Bediako chipped in with seven rebounds.

Patrick Ramos and Haakon Ullrich scored 11 points apiece for the Division III Banana Slugs. Avri Finch added eight points and nine rebounds.

Santa Cruz had 22 turnovers and Santa Clara 15 but the Broncos had a 34-10 advantage in points after turnovers.

Santa Clara takes on Cal Poly at home on Friday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com