San Jose 4, Winnipeg 3

Winnipeg 1 1 1 - 3 San Jose 0 2 2 - 4 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Dubois 1 (Dillon, Pionk), 4:20. Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Copp 1 (Lowry), 1:09 (sh). 3, San Jose, Cogliano 1 (Burns, Couture), 3:38 (sh). 4, San Jose, Weatherby 1 (Karlsson, Labanc), 13:17 (pp). Third Period_5, San Jose, Hertl 1 (Eklund, Weatherby), 3:25 (pp). 6, San Jose, Balcers 1 (Hertl, Meier), 5:02. 7, Winnipeg, Harkins 1 (Stanley, Morrissey), 13:28. Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-6-7_23. San Jose 6-11-14_31. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 3; San Jose 2 of 5. Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 0-2-0 (31 shots-27 saves). San Jose, Hill 1-0-0 (23-20). A_16,137 (17,562). T_2:25. Referees_Kyle Rehman, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Vaughan Rody.