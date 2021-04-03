Skip to main content
San Jose 3, Los Angeles 0

San Jose 1 1 1 3
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, San Jose, Hertl 11 (Knyzhov, Balcers), 2:57.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Meier 7 (Hertl, Balcers), 9:00.

Third Period_3, San Jose, Balcers 5 (Burns), 19:33 (en).

Shots on Goal_San Jose 9-13-14_36. Los Angeles 7-14-9_30.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 3; Los Angeles 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 13-7-2 (30 shots-30 saves). Los Angeles, Petersen 7-8-4 (35-33).

A_0 (18,230). T_2:26.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Travis Gawryletz.

