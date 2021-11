San Jose 2, Chicago 0

First Period_None. Penalties_Gustafsson, CHI (Hooking), 9:04.

Second Period_1, San Jose, Meier 8 (Couture, Balcers), 13:39. Penalties_San Jose bench, served by Barabanov (Too Many Men on the Ice), 16:20.

Third Period_2, San Jose, Meier 9 (Couture), 18:29 (en). Penalties_Burns, SJ (Hooking), 7:57.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 4-15-3_22. Chicago 11-9-9_29.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Reimer 7-4-1 (29 shots-29 saves). Chicago, Fleury 5-9-0 (21-20).

A_17,663 (19,717). T_2:16.

Referees_Beaudry Halkidis, Frederick L'Ecuyer. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Kilian McNamara.