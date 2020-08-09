San Francisco-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Giants third. Austin Slater homers to center field. Donovan Solano grounds out to shallow left field, Chris Taylor to Max Muncy. Mike Yastrzemski homers to right field. Evan Longoria called out on strikes. Wilmer Flores strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 2, Dodgers 0.

Giants fifth. Mauricio Dubon lines out to shallow left field to Chris Taylor. Austin Slater homers to center field. Donovan Solano doubles to left field. Mike Yastrzemski doubles to deep center field. Donovan Solano scores. Evan Longoria grounds out to shallow infield, Chris Taylor to Max Muncy. Wilmer Flores grounds out to shortstop, Chris Taylor to Max Muncy.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 4, Dodgers 0.

Giants sixth. Hunter Pence singles to deep right field. Darin Ruf walks. Hunter Pence to second. Chadwick Tromp grounds out to shortstop, Chris Taylor to Max Muncy. Darin Ruf to second. Hunter Pence to third. Mauricio Dubon out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Mookie Betts. Hunter Pence scores. Austin Slater called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 5, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers sixth. Kike Hernandez triples to deep left field. Austin Barnes grounds out to shortstop, Mauricio Dubon to Wilmer Flores. Kike Hernandez scores. Joc Pederson walks. Mookie Betts pops out to shallow infield to Evan Longoria. Cody Bellinger walks. Joc Pederson to second. Justin Turner homers to left field. Cody Bellinger scores. Joc Pederson scores. Max Muncy pops out to shallow infield to Chadwick Tromp.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 5, Dodgers 4.