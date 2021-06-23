San Francisco-L.A. Angels Runs

Giants first. Austin Slater strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski singles to left field. Darin Ruf doubles to deep right field. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Buster Posey grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to Jared Walsh. Darin Ruf to third. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Brandon Belt singles to shallow infield. Darin Ruf scores. Wilmer Flores homers to center field. Brandon Belt scores. Brandon Crawford singles to left field. Donovan Solano strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 4, Angels 0.