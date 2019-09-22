https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/San-Francisco-4-Atlanta-1-14459583.php
San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1
|San Francisco
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Dubon 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ystrzemski rf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hechavarría 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Slater 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Belt ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cervelli 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Markakis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albies ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Webb p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|003
|100
|—
|4
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
E_Swanson 2 (12). LOB_San Francisco 10, Atlanta 6. 2B_Yastrzemski (20), Longoria (19), Rickard (2), Flowers (11). 3B_Hechavarría (1). SB_Dubon (3). S_Webb (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Webb W,2-2
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Rogers H,5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|W.Smith S,34-38
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|Keuchel L,8-7
|6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Jackson
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Blevins
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:07. A_33,674 (41,149).
