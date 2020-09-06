https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/San-Francisco-4-Arizona-3-15546173.php
San Francisco 4, Arizona 3
|Arizona
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|Calhoun rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Slater dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Solano 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Locastro pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Ruf lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rojas dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Varsho cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Robertson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bart c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Arizona
|100
|000
|110
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|020
|002
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Arizona 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 6, San Francisco 9. 2B_Walker (13), Flores (7). 3B_Bart (1), Dubón (1). HR_Varsho (1), Longoria (5), Ruf (2). SB_Rojas (0). SF_Walker (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Bumgarner L,0-3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Mella
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mantiply
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Lewicki
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|San Francisco
|Cahill
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Baragar W,4-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coonrod H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|García H,3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gott H,3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rogers H,8
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Selman H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Watson S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Cahill.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:06.
