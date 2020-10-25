San Francisco 33, New England 6

San Francisco 7 16 7 3 — 33 New England 0 3 3 0 — 6

First Quarter

SF_Wilson 3 run (Gould kick), 9:56. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 5:04. Key Plays: Garoppolo 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Garoppolo 23 pass to Samuel; Garoppolo 15 pass to Kittle; Garoppolo 14 pass to Samuel. San Francisco 7, New England 0.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 40, 14:56. Drive: 6 plays, 30 yards, 2:06. Key Plays: D.McCourty 19 interception return to New England 48; Jordan 15-yard roughing the passer penalty. San Francisco 7, New England 3.

SF_FG Gould 41, 9:00. Drive: 10 plays, 56 yards, 5:56. Key Plays: James kick return to San Francisco 21; Wilson 13 run; Garoppolo 20 pass to Aiyuk. San Francisco 10, New England 3.

SF_Juszczyk 4 run (kick failed), 6:23. Drive: 5 plays, 38 yards, 2:23. Key Plays: Warner 3 interception return to New England 38; Wilson 17 run. San Francisco 16, New England 3.

SF_Wilson 16 run (Gould kick), :59. Drive: 7 plays, 84 yards, 3:43. Key Plays: Garoppolo 15 pass to Aiyuk; Garoppolo 16 pass to Hasty; Hasty 20 run; Garoppolo 13 pass to Samuel. San Francisco 23, New England 3.

Third Quarter

NE_FG Folk 41, 10:48. Drive: 8 plays, 50 yards, 4:12. Key Plays: Olszewski kick return to New England 27; D.Harris 12 run; Newton 21 pass to Meyers; Newton 12 pass to D.Harris; Newton 4 run on 3rd-and-16. San Francisco 23, New England 6.

SF_Wilson 7 run (Gould kick), 7:32. Drive: 6 plays, 79 yards, 3:16. Key Plays: James kick return to San Francisco 21; Garoppolo 23 pass to Aiyuk; Garoppolo 35 pass to Aiyuk on 3rd-and-4. San Francisco 30, New England 6.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 32, 13:27. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 6:20. Key Plays: Ja.Taylor 8 interception return to San Francisco 31; Garoppolo 18 pass to Juszczyk; Juszczyk 10 run; Samuel 1 run on 3rd-and-8. San Francisco 33, New England 6.

SF NE FIRST DOWNS 26 17 Rushing 13 5 Passing 13 10 Penalty 0 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-9 1-6 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 467 241 Total Plays 63 49 Avg Gain 7.4 4.9 NET YARDS RUSHING 197 94 Rushes 37 22 Avg per rush 5.3 4.3 NET YARDS PASSING 270 147 Sacked-Yds lost 1-7 2-15 Gross-Yds passing 277 162 Completed-Att. 20-25 15-25 Had Intercepted 2 4 Yards-Pass Play 10.4 5.4 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-4-1 3-2-1 PUNTS-Avg. 1-45.0 2-45.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 101 174 Punt Returns 0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-39 6-155 Interceptions 4-62 2-19 PENALTIES-Yds 6-65 3-30 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 2-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 38:23 21:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Wilson 17-112, Hasty 9-57, Juszczyk 4-18, Samuel 3-7, Garoppolo 1-4, McKinnon 3-(minus 1). New England, Harris 10-58, Newton 5-19, Burkhead 4-12, Stidham 2-3, Meyers 1-2.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 20-25-2-277. New England, Newton 9-15-3-98, Stidham 6-10-1-64.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Aiyuk 6-115, Samuel 5-65, Kittle 5-55, Wilson 2-8, Juszczyk 1-18, Hasty 1-16. New England, Meyers 4-60, Burkhead 3-35, Byrd 1-16, Edelman 1-13, Harris 1-12, Izzo 1-8, Keene 1-8, Harry 1-6, White 1-3, Johnson 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_San Francisco, None. New England, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_San Francisco, James 2-39. New England, Olszewski 6-155.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_San Francisco, Harris 5-1-0, Moore 5-1-0, Warner 3-4-0, Greenlaw 3-3-1, J.Taylor 3-0-0, Verrett 3-0-0, Al-Shaair 2-3-0, Hyder 2-0-0, Walker 2-0-0, Givens 1-1-1, Kinlaw 1-1-0, Armstead 1-0-0, Flannigan-Fowles 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Moseley 1-0-0, Barrett 0-1-0, Street 0-1-0. New England, Jones 7-0-0, D.McCourty 6-2-0, Phillips 6-1-0, Bentley 5-2-0, Jennings 4-2-0, Gilmore 3-3-0, Brooks 3-0-0, Guy 2-2-1, Bower 2-1-0, Cowart 2-1-0, Calhoun 2-0-0, J.McCourty 1-3-0, Simon 1-1-0, Copeland 1-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Thurman 1-0-0, Rivers 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_San Francisco, J.Taylor 2-8, Moseley 1-51, Warner 1-3. New England, D.McCourty 1-19, Jackson 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Michael Dolce, LJ Mark Steinkerchner, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Kevin Brown.