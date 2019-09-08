https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/San-Francisco-1-L-A-Dodgers-0-14422548.php
San Francisco 1, L.A. Dodgers 0
|San Francisco
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|Yastrzemski lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pederson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Slater rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Negrón pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dubon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Beede p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Joseph ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wil.Smith c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gonsolin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Francisco 11, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Belt (25). SB_Vogt (1), Dubon (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Beede W,4-9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Anderson H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suarez H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abad H,4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gustave S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|Gonsolin L,2-2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Ferguson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Y.Garcia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Báez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Coonrod pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Coonrod (Turner).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:21. A_53,870 (56,000).
