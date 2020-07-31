San Diego-San Francisco Runs

Recommended Video:

Padres third. Ty France doubles to left field. Francisco Mejia grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Ty France to third. Edward Olivares called out on strikes. Fernando Tatis Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 1, Giants 0.

Padres fourth. Trent Grisham triples to deep right field. Manny Machado singles to shallow infield. Tommy Pham singles to right field. Manny Machado to second. Trent Grisham scores. Jurickson Profar singles to right center field. Tommy Pham to third. Manny Machado scores. Wil Myers strikes out swinging. Ty France strikes out swinging. Francisco Mejia strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 3, Giants 0.

Giants fifth. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Alex Dickerson flies out to left center field to Tommy Pham. Donovan Solano singles to left field. Mike Yastrzemski to second. Brandon Belt walks. Donovan Solano to second. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Evan Longoria out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Trent Grisham. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Pablo Sandoval flies out to left field to Tommy Pham.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 3, Giants 1.

Padres sixth. Tommy Pham doubles to deep left field. Jurickson Profar homers to left field. Tommy Pham scores. Wil Myers doubles to deep right center field. Ty France grounds out to third base, Evan Longoria to Brandon Belt. Francisco Mejia grounds out to shallow infield, Evan Longoria to Brandon Belt. Edward Olivares strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 5, Giants 1.

Padres seventh. Fernando Tatis Jr. walks. Trent Grisham doubles. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Manny Machado grounds out to third base, Evan Longoria to Brandon Belt. Tommy Pham grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Jurickson Profar grounds out to second base, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 6, Giants 1.

Giants seventh. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Alex Dickerson singles to shallow center field. Mike Yastrzemski to second. Donovan Solano doubles to left field. Alex Dickerson to third. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Brandon Belt walks. Evan Longoria strikes out swinging. Wilmer Flores pinch-hitting for Pablo Sandoval. Wilmer Flores out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Trent Grisham. Alex Dickerson scores. Austin Slater pinch-hitting for Brandon Crawford. Austin Slater singles to left field. Brandon Belt to second. Donovan Solano scores. Tyler Heineman flies out to deep right field to Edward Olivares.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 6, Giants 4.

Giants eighth. Steven Duggar singles to shallow infield. Mike Yastrzemski triples to deep right center field. Steven Duggar scores. Alex Dickerson strikes out swinging. Donovan Solano out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Edward Olivares. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Brandon Belt walks. Evan Longoria lines out to second base to Jurickson Profar.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 6, Giants 6.

Padres tenth. Manny Machado walks. Tommy Pham singles to center field. Manny Machado to second. Trent Grisham scores. Jurickson Profar hit by pitch. Tommy Pham to second. Manny Machado to third. Greg Garcia pinch-hitting for Wil Myers. Greg Garcia singles to center field. Jurickson Profar to third. Tommy Pham scores. Manny Machado scores. Ty France singles to center field. Greg Garcia to third. Jurickson Profar scores. Austin Hedges reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield. Ty France to second. Greg Garcia scores. Edward Olivares lines out to right field to Steven Duggar. Ty France to third. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to shallow center field. Austin Hedges to second. Ty France scores. Trent Grisham flies out to deep right center field to Steven Duggar. Manny Machado strikes out swinging.

6 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 12, Giants 6.

Giants tenth. Mike Yastrzemski grounds out to first base to Ty France. Steven Duggar to third. Alex Dickerson grounds out to shallow right field, Jurickson Profar to Ty France. Steven Duggar scores. Donovan Solano doubles to deep left center field. Darin Ruf pinch-hitting for Brandon Belt. Darin Ruf strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 12, Giants 7.