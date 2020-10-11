https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/San-Diego-L-A-Dodgers-Runs-15636845.php San Diego-L.A. Dodgers Runs Published 8:14 pm EDT, Saturday, October 10, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 CT drug dealer facing 20 years for selling crack, fentanyl 2 Stamford man charged with punching woman in laundromat 3 Police: Stamford man assaulted liquor store clerk, stole cognac 4 Westport police make arrests in threatening signs case 5 Will Haskell: Bringing 21st-century workforce to Connecticut 6 ‘She will truly be missed’: town clerk announces retirement 7 Police: Westport man charged with burglary View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.