Padres fifth. Blake Snell pops out to Nick Ahmed. Trent Grisham grounds out to shallow infield, Zac Gallen to Christian Walker. Jake Cronenworth singles to shallow left field. Manny Machado homers to deep left field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 2, Diamondbacks 0.