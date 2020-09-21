San Diego 7, Seattle 4

San Diego Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 7 6 6 Totals 36 4 5 4 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 1 Tatis Jr. ss 5 0 1 1 Moore 2b 5 1 2 2 Hosmer dh 4 1 0 0 Lewis cf 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 5 1 0 0 Seager dh 4 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 5 2 2 1 France 3b 5 0 0 0 Myers rf 3 1 1 3 Marmolejos lf 2 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0 Ervin ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Castro c 4 0 0 0 White 1b 3 1 1 0 Mateo pr 0 1 0 0 Lopes rf-lf 4 1 1 1 Nola c 1 1 0 0 Odom c 1 0 0 0 Profar lf 4 0 1 1 Torrens ph-c 2 1 1 0

San Diego 000 003 000 13 — 7 Seattle 000 010 020 10 — 4

E_Moore (3). DP_San Diego 1, Seattle 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Seattle 7. 2B_Moreland 2 (4), Lopes (11), Moore (9). HR_Myers (14), Moore (8). SB_Profar (6), Grisham (9), Myers (2), Tatis Jr. (10). SF_Crawford (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Lamet 6 2 1 1 2 10 Pomeranz H,9 1 0 0 0 2 2 Pagán BS,2-7 1 2 2 2 0 2 Johnson 1 0 0 0 1 2 Rosenthal W,1-0 2 1 1 0 0 2

Seattle Dunn 5 2-3 2 3 3 4 6 Misiewicz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 1 Graveman 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hirano 1 1 1 0 1 1 Sadler L,1-1 1 2 3 1 1 1

HBP_Dunn (Profar). WP_Lamet, Johnson.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_4:02.