Recommended Video:

San Francisco San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 25 5 3 4 Totals 26 6 7 6
Yastrzemski rf 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 2 2 4
Robertson lf 1 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 2
Dickerson lf 2 1 0 0 Machado 3b 2 0 0 0
Ruf ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Crnenworth pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Solano 2b 3 1 1 0 Hosmer dh 3 0 2 0
Belt 1b 1 1 1 0 Mateo pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Slater ph 0 1 0 0 Myers rf 1 0 0 0
Duggar rf 0 0 0 0 Profar rf 2 0 0 0
Flores dh 3 1 1 3 Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 2 0 0 1 Pham lf 3 1 1 0
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Castro c 3 1 1 0
Dubón cf 2 0 0 0 Garcia 2b-3b 2 1 0 0
Bart c 3 0 0 0
San Francisco 010 103 0 5
San Diego 003 000 3 6

E_Tatis Jr. (3), Garcia (1). LOB_San Francisco 3, San Diego 3. 2B_Belt (12), Castro (5). HR_Flores (11), Tatis Jr. (16), Grisham (10). SB_Mateo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Samardzija 3 3 3 3 0 1
Baragar 1 1 0 0 0 2
García 1 0 0 0 0 1
S.Anderson H,2 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Selman H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Coonrod L,0-2 BS,3-5 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
San Diego
Lamet 3 2-3 1 2 1 1 4
Pagán 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pomeranz BS,4-5 2-3 2 3 3 2 2
Altavilla 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Patiño W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bill Miller; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:37.