San Diego 4, Houston 3
|Houston
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|27
|4
|9
|4
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Tatis Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Reddick dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Toro 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Tucker lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jones 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Garcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|100
|001
|100
|—
|3
|San Diego
|100
|120
|00x
|—
|4
E_Quantrill (2). DP_Houston 3, San Diego 0. LOB_Houston 11, San Diego 9. 2B_Springer (3), Jones (1), Straw (1), Hosmer (3), Grisham (5), Cronenworth (8). SB_Straw (5), Tucker (4). SF_Profar (1). S_Garcia (2), Hedges (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|McCullers Jr., L, 2-2
|5
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Sneed
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pérez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Scrubb
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Paredes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Richards
|2
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Guerra, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Strahm, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stammen, H, 5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Quantrill, H, 1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Johnson, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pagán, S, 1-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Strahm pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_McCullers Jr. 2 (Hosmer,Myers).
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:41.
