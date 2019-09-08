San Diego 2, Colorado 1

Colorado San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 33 2 7 2 Story ss 4 0 0 0 G.Garcia 2b 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 2 0 Martini lf 5 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 1 0 0 Murphy 1b 3 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Desmond lf 4 0 0 0 Myers cf-rf 5 0 3 1 Hampson cf 2 0 0 0 Naylor rf 1 1 1 0 Hilliard ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Jankowski pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 3 1 1 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 Urías ss 3 0 1 1 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Lauer p 2 0 0 0 Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 Allen ph 1 0 0 0 Tinoco p 0 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Butera c 1 0 0 1 Margot ph 1 0 0 0 McMahon ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Lambert p 1 0 0 0 Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Daza ph 1 0 0 0 Wolters c 0 0 0 0

Colorado 001 000 000 0 — 1 San Diego 000 100 000 1 — 2

DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 3, San Diego 11. 2B_Valaika (2), Blackmon (41), Myers (18), Naylor (12). SB_Jankowski (1). SF_Butera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Lambert 5 5 1 1 3 4 Johnson 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Shaw 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tinoco L,0-2 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 1 0 Almonte 0 1 0 0 0 0

San Diego Lauer 6 4 1 1 2 4 Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 2 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 1 Yates 1 0 0 0 0 2 Stammen W,8-7 1 0 0 0 0 2

Howard pitched to 1 batter in the 10th, Almonte pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

HBP_Johnson (Urías). WP_Johnson(2), Lauer.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:15. A_26,834 (42,445).