San Antonio Spurs sign forward Dante Cunningham

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have signed veteran forward Dante Cunningham.

The Spurs made the announcement Friday and did not disclose terms.

Cunningham, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound bruiser, spent last season with New Orleans and Brooklyn and averaged 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 73 total games. He played the first 51 games for New Orleans, including 24 starts, and averaged 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds. He was sent to Brooklyn on Feb. 8 and averaged 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 22 games.

The nine-year veteran holds career averages of 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds. His longest tenure with New Orleans, where he played 263 games.