HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid passed for 202 yards and a touchdown and ran for 92 yards to help Sam Houston State beat McNeese State 27-13 on Saturday.

The No. 5 Bearkats (5-0, 5-0 Southland Conference) earned at least a share of the conference title and will be able to clinch it on Saturday when they visit Incarnate Word.