Sam Houston St. 27, McNeese St. 13

MCNS_FG Abel 19, 07:09

SHSU_Smith 19 pass from Schmid (Morgan kick), 02:53

Second Quarter

SHSU_Jefferson 1 run (Morgan kick), 03:27

SHSU_FG Morgan 21, 00:00

Third Quarter

SHSU_FG Morgan 33, 12:17

SHSU_Williams 2 run (Morgan kick), 07:43

MCNS_FG Abel 25, 04:58

Fourth Quarter

MCNS_Matthews 24 pass from Orgeron (Abel kick), 11:18

MCNS SHSU First downs 19 19 Rushes-yards 29-37 44-182 Passing 291 202 Comp-Att-Int 27-43-0 12-27-2 Return Yards 37 106 Punts-Avg. 5-43.8 3-41.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-1 Penalty-Yards 10-85 5-57 Time of Possession 30:02 29:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_McNeese St., Co. Orgeron 18-18, De. McMahon 5-17, Jo. Parker 5-5, Ma. Pierce 1-(minus 3). Sam Houston St., Er. Schmid 15-92, No. Smith 9-45, Ra. Jefferson 11-38, Do. Williams 3-8, Ky. Jackson 1-3, De. Bowens 1-2, Je. Ezzard 1-2, Team 3-(minus 8).

PASSING_McNeese St., Co. Orgeron 27-42-0-291, Wa. Wood 0-1-0-0. Sam Houston St., Er. Schmid 12-24-2-202, No. Smith 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_McNeese St., Jo. Matthews 6-95, Se. Foster 5-61, Tr. Begue 3-61, Ja. Pettigrew 3-22, De. McMahon 4-19, Jo. Parker 4-19, Do. Hargrove 1-16, Ma. Pierce 1-(minus 2). Sam Houston St., Je. Ezzard 3-87, No. Smith 4-48, Is. Schley 2-33, Co. Chrest 2-27, De. Ingram 1-7.