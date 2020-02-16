Saint Peter's remains atop MAAC beating Fairfield

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had a season-high 20 points as St. Peter's beat Fairfield 61-44 on Sunday.

The Peacocks remain a half-game ahead of Siena in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference action. Siena (13-10, 9-5) beat Manhattan on Sunday.

Fousseyni Drame had 11 points and 10 rebounds for St. Peter's (13-11, 10-5), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Daryl Banks III added 10 points. Majur Majak had five blocks.

Taj Benning had six rebounds for the Stags (10-15, 6-8).

Landon Taliaferro, whose 12 points per game entering the matchup led the Stags, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

The Peacocks evened the season series against the Stags with the win. Fairfield defeated St. Peter's 61-51 on Jan. 15. St. Peter's faces Manhattan on the road on Friday. Fairfield faces Niagara at home on Friday.

