Sabres sending Matt Hunwick to AHL on rehab assignment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres are sending Matt Hunwick to the minors on a rehabilitation assignment in the veteran defenseman's next step in recovering from a neck injury he sustained last summer.

Coach Phil Housley said Hunwick will play at least one and possibly two games for Buffalo's American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester, New York. Rochester plays home games on Wednesday and Friday.

Hunwick is an 11-year veteran, who was acquired with forward Conor Sheary in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins in June. He was hurt while working out on his own and has yet to play a game for Buffalo.

Hunwick began practicing with the team Nov. 29, when Buffalo opened a three-game road trip at Tampa Bay.

Buffalo demoted goalie Scott Wedgewood to Rochester with Carter Hutton cleared to return after missing one game with an upper body injury. Hutton will back up Linus Ullmark for Buffalo's home game against Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

