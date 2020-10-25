Sabres avoid arbitration with Reinhart, sign him for $5.2M

Recommended Video:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres avoided arbitration with forward Sam Reinhart, signing him Sunday to a $5.2 million, one-year contract.

Reinhart’s arbitration hearing was scheduled for Tuesday. He put up 50 points on 22 goals and 28 assists in 69 games during the coronavirus-shortened season. The 2014 second overall draft pick has 255 points in 400 NHL games, all with the Sabres, and has played in all of their games the past three seasons.

The 23-year-old from West Vancouver, British Columbia, ranks second behind Jack Eichel in Sabres points since the two became teammates in 2015.

Buffalo has an arbitration hearing scheduled for Monday with goaltender Linus Ullmark and on Nov. 4 with winger Victor Olofsson.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports