Sabres-Panthers Sums
|Buffalo
|1 1 0 0—2
|Florida
|1 0 1 1—3
First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 20 (Reinhart, Eichel), 10:55. 2, Florida, McCann 5 (Vatrano, Matheson), 18:31 (pp). Penalties_Ristolainen, BUF, (interference), 11:48; Dahlin, BUF, (hooking), 16:40.
Second Period_3, Buffalo, Reinhart 6 (Ullmark, Eichel), 2:41 (pp). Penalties_Bjugstad, FLA, (high sticking), 2:04; Matheson, FLA, (holding), 11:47; Berglund, BUF, (holding), 18:19.
Third Period_4, Florida, Dadonov 11 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 11:56 (pp). Penalties_Ekblad, FLA, (tripping), 2:29; Nelson, BUF, (high sticking), 11:48; Petrovic, FLA, (boarding), 13:11.
Overtime_5, Florida, Barkov 9 (Huberdeau, Ekblad), 2:26. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 6-9-7-2_24. Florida 14-12-16-1_43.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 4; Florida 2 of 4.
Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 5-0-2 (43 shots-40 saves). Florida, Reimer 5-6-2 (24-22).
A_12,179 (19,250). T_2:44.
Referees_Garrett Rank, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jesse Marquis.