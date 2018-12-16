Buffalo 1 2 0 0—3
Washington 2 1 0 0—4
Washington won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 11 (Dahlin, Reinhart), 2:41. 2, Washington, Connolly 7 (Smith-Pelly), 3:39. 3, Washington, Vrana 10 (Kuznetsov), 9:41.

Second Period_4, Buffalo, Eichel 12 (Ristolainen, Dahlin), 2:25 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Dahlin 3 (Reinhart, Skinner), 7:21 (pp). 6, Washington, Ovechkin 29 (Orlov, Backstrom), 13:46.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Buffalo 1 (, Eichel NG, Thompson NG, Mittelstadt G, Pominville NG), Washington 2 (, Oshie NG, Kuznetsov G, Backstrom NG, Ovechkin G).

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 8-9-5-7_29. Washington 10-15-10-3_38.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 2 of 3; Washington 0 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 13-8-2 (38 shots-35 saves). Washington, Copley 7-2-1 (29-26).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:42.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bryan Pancich.