FG FT Reb
MOBILE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
R.Kelly 32 9-15 1-2 1-9 1 4 24
Manas 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Bray 17 1-2 0-0 0-1 4 2 3
Foutz 33 1-6 1-3 2-3 3 1 3
Short 39 9-16 0-0 0-4 0 4 26
Humphrey 27 2-13 0-0 1-2 2 3 5
M.Anderson 19 3-7 0-0 2-5 1 1 8
Keebaugh 14 1-3 2-2 2-3 3 2 4
King 14 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Radcliff 2 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 27-64 4-7 9-29 15 19 75

Percentages: FG .422, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 17-42, .405 (Short 8-14, R.Kelly 5-9, M.Anderson 2-4, Bray 1-2, Humphrey 1-10, Foutz 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (R.Kelly 3, Humphrey, Keebaugh).

Turnovers: 16 (Foutz 3, R.Kelly 3, Short 3, Keebaugh 2, King 2, Bray, Humphrey, Manas).

Steals: 2 (Humphrey, R.Kelly).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SOUTH ALABAMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Goncalves 28 4-7 0-0 3-6 1 4 10
Iorio 2 0-1 2-2 0-1 0 0 2
West 31 3-8 3-6 5-9 2 3 9
Flowers 39 7-13 6-7 0-3 3 2 25
Locure 33 5-13 2-5 2-8 4 3 15
Pettway 33 10-15 2-2 1-8 0 1 22
D.Walker 20 4-9 0-0 3-4 0 1 9
Curry 14 1-3 1-2 2-5 2 1 3
Totals 200 34-69 16-24 16-44 12 15 95

Percentages: FG .493, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Flowers 5-9, Locure 3-7, Goncalves 2-4, D.Walker 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Goncalves 2, West).

Turnovers: 9 (Flowers 2, Locure 2, Pettway 2, Curry, Goncalves, West).

Steals: 12 (Locure 6, Flowers 4, Curry, Goncalves).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mobile 34 41 75
South Alabama 44 51 95

A_983 (10,041).