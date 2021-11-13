Skip to main content
S. Illinois 47, Indiana St. 21

S. Illinois 10 9 21 7 47
Indiana St. 0 7 7 7 21
First Quarter

SIU_FG Gualdoni 23, 08:05

SIU_Cox 31 pass from Baker (Gualdoni kick), 03:24

Second Quarter

SIU_FG Gualdoni 25, 11:47

INST_Hendrix 1 pass from Thompson (Tierney kick), 03:40

SIU_Williams Jr 6 run (pass failed), 00:00

Third Quarter

SIU_Spencer 2 run (Gualdoni kick), 11:12

SIU_Knighton 19 interception return (Gualdoni kick), 11:03

SIU_Cox 9 pass from Baker (Gualdoni kick), 08:21

INST_Morgan 23 pass from Thompson (Tierney kick), 02:53

Fourth Quarter

SIU_Williams Jr 43 run (Gualdoni kick), 14:50

INST_Hendrix 1 pass from Wilderman (Tierney kick), 08:41

SIU INST
First downs 29 20
Rushes-yards 48-282 31-98
Passing 233 193
Comp-Att-Int 17-26-0 22-36-3
Return Yards 56 20
Punts-Avg. 1-18.0 4-38.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalty-Yards 4-43 12-125
Time of Possession 30:15 29:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_S. Illinois, Ja. Williams Jr. 10-79, Po. Jones III 4-48, Do. Spencer 8-36, Ju. Strong 9-34, Ro. Elliott 8-33, Ni. Baker 3-23, Av. Cox 1-18, Iz. Hartrup 2-13, La. Lenoir 2-(minus 1), Team 1-(minus 1). Indiana St., Pe. Kerlegrand 18-56, Ju. Dinka 3-42, De. McLaughlin 3-10, Ku. Wilderman 2-5, Mi. Haupert 1-3, Ma. Sora 1-2, An. Thompson 3-(minus 20).

PASSING_S. Illinois, Ni. Baker 17-26-0-233. Indiana St., An. Thompson 21-33-2-192, Ku. Wilderman 1-3-1-1.

RECEIVING_S. Illinois, Iz. Hartrup 3-66, Ty. Daniel 3-65, Av. Cox 4-48, Ju. Strong 2-30, Je. Rollins 2-15, Do. Spencer 2-7, Ro. Elliott 1-2. Indiana St., Da. Hendrix 10-83, Ph. McClurge 6-51, Ro. Morgan 3-32, Ty. Ferrell 1-21, Pe. Kerlegrand 1-3, Ma. Sora 1-3.