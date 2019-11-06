S. Dakota St. beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 70-57

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 24 points as South Dakota State defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 70-57 on Tuesday night.

Wilson made 10 of 13 shots.

Matt Dentlinger had 17 points and 14 rebounds for South Dakota State. Brandon Key added 15 points and six assists. Alou Dillon had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Javon Levi had 18 points for the Vaqueros. Chris Freeman added 10 points. Lesley Varner II had 10 rebounds.

South Dakota State plays Peru State at home on Thursday. Texas Rio Grande Valley plays Howard Payne at home on Monday.

