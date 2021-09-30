Ruidíaz scores 2 goals, Sounders hold top spot in West Sep. 30, 2021 Updated: Sep. 30, 2021 12:39 a.m.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored two goals to increase his season total to 16 and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Seattle (15-5-6) held onto the Western Conference lead, two points ahead of Sporting Kansas City, after winning for the sixth time in eight games. San Jose (8-10-9) had its two-game winning streak snapped.