Royals 9, Rangers 1

Texas Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi DShelds cf 3 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 2 0 0 0 Santana cf 1 0 0 0 N.Lopez 2b 3 0 2 0 Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 2 2 2 0 J.Gallo lf 2 0 0 0 C.Owngs ss 2 1 0 0 B.Rvere lf 1 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 2 1 2 2 Dvidson 3b 2 0 1 0 Phllips lf 1 1 0 1 R.Dorow pr 1 0 0 0 J.Soler dh 2 1 1 1 R.Gzman 1b 3 1 1 0 S.Denez ph 2 0 1 0 P.Wsdom 1b 1 0 0 0 O'Hearn 1b 2 0 1 0 J.Mthis c 1 0 0 0 Schwndl ph 1 1 0 1 Trevino c 1 0 0 0 H.Dzier 3b 2 1 1 0 J.Bandy c 1 0 0 0 Cthbert ph 1 0 0 0 A.Ibnez 2b 3 0 1 1 Goodwin rf 1 0 0 1 Hrnndez 2b 1 0 0 0 Bnfacio ph 2 0 1 2 E.White ss 2 0 0 0 Gllgher c 2 0 0 0 Fontana ss 2 0 0 0 S.Rvero ph 2 0 0 0 C.Tocci rf 2 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 2 0 0 0 Pr.Beck rf 1 0 1 0 Te.Gore cf 2 1 1 0 Totals 32 1 4 1 Totals 33 9 12 8

Texas 010 000 000—1 Kansas City 201 140 01x—9

E_Cuthbert (1). DP_Texas 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Texas 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Davidson (1), Guzman (1), Mondesi (1), Gordon (1), Bonifacio (1). 3B_Dozier (1). SF_Phillips (1), Goodwin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Jurado L, 0-1 2 4 2 2 0 2 Sampson 1 2 1 1 0 2 Farrell 1 1 1 1 0 2 Hernandez 1-3 0 3 3 3 0 Tonkin 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 Espinal 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bird 1 3 1 1 0 1 Kansas City Sparkman W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 0 3 Lively H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Hill H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Newberry 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kalish 2 1 0 0 0 2 Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Tonkin (Schwindel), Espinal (Cuthbert), Lively (Davidson).

WP_Sampson.

Balk_Bird.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Reid Gibbs.

T_3:03. A_4,067