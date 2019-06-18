https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Royals-6-Mariners-4-14011171.php
Royals 6, Mariners 4
|Kansas City
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 1b-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Crwfr ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Do.Sntn rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Vglbach dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|D.Moore pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|T.Bckhm ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Duda 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mrphy c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|N.Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|B.Hmltn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wllmson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Au.Nola 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Narvaez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|121—6
|Seattle
|000
|130
|000—4
DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Seattle 9. 2B_Bonifacio (2), M.Smith (7). HR_Soler (19), Maldonado (3), T.Murphy (8). CS_Williamson (1). SF_Maldonado (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Duffy
|5
|7
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Flynn W,1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Diekman H,10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy S,8-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Seattle
|Tay.Scott
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Milone
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Bass L,1-2 BS,2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Bautista
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Flynn pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Kennedy (M.Smith).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:22. A_14,476 (47,943).
