https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Royals-2-Athletics-0-12981536.php
Royals 2, Athletics 0
Published 6:48 pm, Saturday, June 9, 2018
|Kansas City
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Du.Fwlr ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Almnt pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Escbr ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Goins 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Trres 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|000
|001—2
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Semien (11). LOB_Kansas City 5, Oakland 7. 2B_Goins (6). HR_A.Gordon (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Duffy W,3-6
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|10
|McCarthy H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Herrera S,14-15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|Bassitt L,0-1
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Coulombe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Petit
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_by Bassitt (Gordon). WP_Bassitt.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:27. A_16,208 (46,765).
View Comments