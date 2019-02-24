https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Royals-14-Athletics-5-13641295.php
Royals 14, Athletics 5
|Kansas City
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Goodwin cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Grssman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Strling ph
|3
|1
|2
|1
|J.Mateo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|N.Lopez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Smien ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|J.Flres ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|S.Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Owngs 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Prfar 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gterrez 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cmpbell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soler dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schwndl ph
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sk.Bolt rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Martini lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cthbert 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Hrrmann c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S.Denez ph
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Barreto 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Phllips lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|M.Canha dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Te.Gore ph
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Hnnah ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Jo.Heim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mlendez ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pnder 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Arteaga 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|E.Mejia ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|D.Fwler cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|14
|16
|14
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|Kansas City
|600
|012
|230—14
|Oakland
|030
|002
|000—5
E_Gutierrez (1), Piscotty (1). DP_Kansas City 2, Oakland 2. LOB_Kansas City 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Gutierrez (1), Duenez (1), Gore (1), Barreto (1), Pinder (1). 3B_Hernandez (1). HR_Owings (1), Viloria (1). SF_Mejia (1), Phegley (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|McWilliams W, 1-0
|1 1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Zimmer H, 1
|1 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lovvorn H, 1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machado
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lovelady
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Oakland
|Brooks L, 0-1
|2
|4
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Dull
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dunshee
|1 1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Schlitter
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Crockett
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Seddon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_McWilliams (Piscotty), Brooks (Bonifacio).
WP_Dunshee, Ruiz.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Chris Segal; Third, NO UMPIRE.
T_3:10. A_4,273
