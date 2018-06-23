https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Royals-1-Astros-0-13019327.php
Royals 1, Astros 0
Published 11:38 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
|Kansas City
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b-cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Sprnger rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Perez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Escbr cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|M.Gnzal lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goins 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Kemp ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|White ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|001—1
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Mondesi (1). DP_Kansas City 3. LOB_Kansas City 12, Houston 9. 2B_R.Herrera (1), S.Perez (9), A.Escobar (10), Correa (16). 3B_R.Herrera (2). SB_Mondesi (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Duffy
|6
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|McCarthy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Grimm W,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hill S,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|Keuchel
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rondon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Giles L,0-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by Duffy (Marisnick). WP_Duffy.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:09. A_39,357 (41,168).
