Royals 1, Astros 0

Kansas City Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld 2b-cf 5 0 1 0 Sprnger rf 2 0 0 0 R.Hrrra rf 5 0 2 1 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 5 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 S.Perez c 5 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 H.Dzier 1b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 2 0 1 0 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 A.Escbr cf 2 0 2 0 M.Gnzal lf 3 0 0 0 Goins 2b 0 0 0 0 Stassi c 2 0 0 0 Orlando dh 4 0 1 0 T.Kemp ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0 Mrsnick cf 1 0 0 0 White ph 1 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 1 9 1 Totals 28 0 2 0

Kansas City 000 000 001—1 Houston 000 000 000—0

E_Mondesi (1). DP_Kansas City 3. LOB_Kansas City 12, Houston 9. 2B_R.Herrera (1), S.Perez (9), A.Escobar (10), Correa (16). 3B_R.Herrera (2). SB_Mondesi (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Duffy 6 2 0 0 4 7 McCarthy 1 0 0 0 2 0 Grimm W,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 Hill S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Keuchel 6 6 0 0 2 6 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rondon 1 1 0 0 2 2 Giles L,0-2 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Duffy (Marisnick). WP_Duffy.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:09. A_39,357 (41,168).