ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rougned Odor drove in three runs with a single and a sacrifice fly, Joey Gallo ripped a two-run double and the Texas Rangers beat the pitching-depleted Los Angeles Angels 6-4 on Friday night.

Odor's two-run single capped a five-run outburst in the second inning off recently acquired Odrisamer Despaigne (2-1), the 14th starting pitcher used by the Angels this season.

Drew Hutchison (2-2) struck out six and allowed two runs over five innings in his third start for the Rangers. Jose Leclerc struck out the side in the ninth for his fourth save.

Gallo's double into the right-field corner made it 2-0 before he scored on a groundout by Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Odor's two-run single was the fourth consecutive Rangers hit after that, and he added a sac fly in the seventh inning.

Andrelton Simmons hit a two-run homer, his eighth, that got the Angels within 5-4 in the sixth.

Carlos Tocci had three hits and scored twice for Texas.

Despaigne, acquired Tuesday from the Miami Marlins in exchange for cash considerations, allowed five runs in four innings while becoming the 34th pitcher used by Los Angeles. Two relievers made their big-league debuts in the series opener for the Angels, who had never used more than 31 pitchers in a season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker, who made only one start before going on the DL with a right forearm strain the first week of the season, is working out in Arizona. Manager Mike Scioscia said "Shoemaker is making some great strides, and that's great to see." The Angels play in Arizona next week.

Rangers: CF Delino DeShields was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fracture on the tip of his right middle finger. He got hurt in the series opener Thursday night when he got hit by a pitch on an attempted bunt. ... 3B Adrian Beltre missed his third consecutive game since coming out Monday night after aggravating his trouble left hamstring that has already landed him on the DL twice this season.

UP NEXT

Angels lefty Andrew Heaney has gone nearly three years since winning a start on the road. His streak of 16 consecutive winless road starts has already tied Rudy May (1965-69) for the longest such streak in team history. Heaney is 0-2 with a 10.57 ERA in two career starts at Texas. He is 0-5 in 11 road starts this year, and 7-2 in 11 starts at Angel Stadium. The Rangers hadn't announced a starter by the end of Friday's game.

