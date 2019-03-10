https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Ross-scores-26-to-lift-Pepperdine-over-San-13676875.php
Ross scores 26 to lift Pepperdine over San Francisco 89-72
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Colbey Ross had 26 points as Pepperdine topped San Francisco 89-72 in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference Tourney on Saturday night.
Kessler Edwards had 14 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine (16-17). Eric Cooper Jr. added 13 points. Darnell Dunn had 12 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine.
Charles Minlend had 17 points for the Dons (21-10). Frankie Ferrari added 12 points. Matt McCarthy had eight rebounds.
