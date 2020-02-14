Ross' 3 at buzzer gives Pepperdine 72-69 win over San Diego

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Colbey Ross made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Pepperdine a 72-69 victory over San Diego on Thursday night.

Ross' shot came after San Diego's Braun Hartfield had his 3-point try go in and out with six seconds remaining.

The Waves (14-12, 7-5 West Coast Conference) trailed by 12 points with 14 minutes left after Hartfield made consecutive 3-pointers but they tied the game three times in the final 3:09 before Ross' game-ender gave them their only second-half lead.

Ross finished with three treys and 21 points plus eight assists. Sedrick Altman had 14 points and nine rebounds and Kameron Edwards 14 points and eight boards for the Waves, who shot 50%.

Hartfield scored 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 5 of 8 from the arc, for the Toreros (9-18, 2-10). Finn Sullivan added 16 points.

