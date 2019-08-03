Rookies Metcalf, Barton sit out Seahawks' first scrimmage

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — Rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf and rookie linebacker Cody Barton sat out the Seattle Seahawks' scrimmage Saturday with minor injuries.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Metcalf suffered an oblique strain on the final play of Friday's practice. Barton is being bothered by a groin strain suffered in practice earlier this week. Carroll was hopeful Metcalf would return to practice on Monday, while Barton will need a few more days. It's unclear if either would be available for Thursday's preseason opener against Denver.

Tight end Ed Dickson also sat out with a knee injury. Carroll said Dickson had an MRI but had no further details.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was a full participant a day after missing practice to attend the funeral of his grandfather in Virginia. It was believed to be the first training camp or regular season practice Wilson missed.

"I obviously don't like missing practice, ever, but sometimes life is more important," Wilson said.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL