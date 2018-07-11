Rookie Lauer leads Padres to 4-1 win against Dodgers













San Diego Padres starting pitcher Eric Lauer works against a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in San Diego.

San Diego padres throw sunflower seeds as Wil Myers is greeted in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in San Diego.

San Diego Padres' Austin Hedges watches his three-run home run during the fifth inning of the teams baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in San Diego.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy (13) arrives safely at third from first on a double by Cody Bellinger, beating the tag by San Diego Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie left-hander Eric Lauer came within one out of his first career complete game before allowing Max Muncy's home run, and Wil Myers homered for the sixth time in four games to lead the San Diego Padres over the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Austin Hedges had a three-run shot for the Padres.

Lauer (5-5) took a three-hit shutout into the ninth inning, facing the heart of the Dodgers' order after having thrown 101 pitches. He got Enrique Hernandez to fly out to center and Justin Turner to fly out to deep left before Muncy drove a 1-1 pitch into the seats in left, his 21st.

After throwing 115 pitches, Lauer made way for Kirby Yates, who struck out All-Star Matt Kemp to end it. Kemp struck out four times.

Lauer struck out a career-high eight and walked two in winning consecutive starts for the first time.

Myers, who has played in only 28 games this season due to injuries, has heated up after a second stint on the disabled list. He hit three home runs Saturday in a 20-5 loss at Arizona, hit another in the 16th inning on Sunday to give the Padres a 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks, and then homered in the ninth inning of an 8-2 loss to Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers on Monday night.

His homer Tuesday night, to left-center on a 2-1 pitch off Rich Hill (2-4), was his eighth overall.

Hedges hit his fourth of the season earlier in the inning, off the Western Metal Supply Co. brick warehouse in the left field corner at Petco Park on a 1-2 pitch. Jose Pirela drew a leadoff walk and Freddy Galvis singled ahead of Hedges' homer.

Eric Hosmer just missed homering in the third, when center fielder Cody Bellinger leaped to make the catch at the fence.

Hill allowed four runs and eight hits in seven innings, struck out seven and walked one.

The teams finished the game in a quick 2 hours, 18 minutes.

Padres center fielder Manuel Margot made a nice diving catch of Justin Turner's fly ball in the seventh and then made a sliding catch of Chris Taylor's sinking liner to end the eighth.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (5-5, 3.24), the scheduled starter for the third game in the four-game series, is 4-3 with a 4.70 ERA in 10 career starts against San Diego.

Padres: Rookie LHP Joey Lucchesi (4-4, 3.27) is 1-1 with a 1.26 ERA in his last three starts.

