Ronaldo scores again as Juventus seals 9th straight title

Recommended Video:

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored the go-ahead goal and Juventus beat Sampdoria 2-0 Sunday to secure the Turin club’s record-extending ninth straight Serie A title.

For his 31st goal in 32 matches, Ronaldo completed a set piece when Miralem Pjanić rolled across a free kick for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to fire into the far top corner in first-half added time.

Federico Bernardeschi then sealed it by scoring his first Serie A goal in nearly two years by knocking in a rebound of Ronaldo's shot midway through the second half.

Ronaldo banged a penalty kick off the crossbar in the 89th.

Still, Juventus moved an insurmountable seven points clear of Inter Milan with two games remaining and can now switch its focus to the Champions League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports