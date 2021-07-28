Roglic caps Slovenia's run with Olympic time trial win DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 3:29 p.m.
OYAMA, Japan (AP) — Primoz Roglic capped an incredible month for Slovenian cycling by winning the Olympic time trial on Wednesday.
Roglic finished in 55 minutes, 04.19 seconds, adding a gold medal for Slovenia to the bronze teammate Tadej Pogecar won in the Olympic road race. Pogecar also cruised to his second consecutive Tour de France title earlier this month.