CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ben Roderick scored a career-high 22 points and Jason Preston added 21 points as Ohio defeated North Carolina A&T 84-72 on Thursday.

Roderick hit 6 of 9 3-pointers and Preston also had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Dwight Wilson III had 14 points for Ohio (2-0). Ben Vander Plas added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Harry Morrice had 13 points for the Aggies (0-2). Tyrone Lyons added 11 points and seven rebounds and Kameron Langley had eight assists and five steals.

