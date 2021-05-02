Rockies start May with lopsided win, beat Diamondbacks 14-6

PHOENIX (AP) — Dom Nuñez hit a grand slam, Trevor Story had three hits that included a two-run homer and the Colorado Rockies pounded out 18 hits in a 14-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
It was a good start to May for the Rockies, who had the most losses in the National League during April with a 9-17 record. The top three hitters in Colorado's lineup all had good nights: Raimel Tapia had four singles and scored two runs, Story added a double to go with his homer and Ryan McMahon had two hits and four RBIs, including the go-ahead, two-run single in the fourth.