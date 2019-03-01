Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Yo.Daza rf 2 1 0 0 Pollock cf 3 1 1 0
Sunders ph 1 0 0 0 D.Pters cf 2 0 0 0
T.Mrphy ph 1 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 3 1 2 0
D.Mrphy 1b 3 1 1 0 Ke.Ruiz c 1 0 0 0
Mundell 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Muncy dh 2 1 1 1
Desmond cf 2 1 1 1 J.Thole ph 2 0 1 1
Hlliard rf 2 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 2 1 1 3
Da.Dahl lf 3 1 1 1 Carrera rf 1 0 0 0
Boswell 2b 1 1 1 0 D.Frese 1b 1 1 0 0
Rodgers 3b 2 0 1 2 Perkins 1b 2 0 0 0
C.Wlker 3b 1 1 1 2 C.Tylor 2b 3 0 1 0
Valaika ss 3 0 0 0 Rbinson ss 1 1 1 0
Ncholas ph 1 0 0 0 Orlando lf 3 0 0 0
McMahon 2b 2 1 1 0 J.Peter 2b 1 0 0 0
D.Nunez c 1 0 0 0 W.Smith c 1 0 0 1
N.Cevas dh 4 0 2 1 M.Beaty 3b 1 0 0 1
Wolters c 3 0 0 0 Gav.Lux ss 2 0 0 0
P.Money 2b 0 0 0 0 Garlick lf 2 1 1 0
Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 33 7 9 7
Colorado 202 100 020—7
Los Angeles 200 120 110—7

E_Gonzalez (1), Taylor (1). LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Dahl (3), Cuevas (3), Turner (3), Muncy (1), Taylor (2). 3B_Boswell (1), Garlick (1). HR_Desmond (1), Welker (2), Bellinger (1). SF_Rodgers (1), Bellinger (1), Smith (1), Beaty (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Bettis 3 3 2 2 1 1
Lambert BS, 0-1 2 3 3 3 1 3
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gonzalez 2 3 2 1 0 1
Lawrence 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Hill 2 1-3 2 2 0 0 2
Boyle 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Kelly 1 1 1 1 2 0
Vasquez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cingrani 1 1 0 0 0 2
Fields 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chargois BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2
Kowalczyk 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Salow 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Gonzalez (Ruiz), Hill (Desmond).

WP_Bettis, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Reid Gibbs; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:01. A_6,070